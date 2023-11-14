Overview
Andy Skelton is a research Leader within the Defence and Security research group at RAND Europe. He leads a diverse quantitative research portfolio, covering the group’s focus areas: enhancing security and resilience; influence and information tactics; strategy, policy, and capability development; defence workforce support and skills planning; and defence economics and acquisition.
At the heart of his research is the innovative use of Large Language Models, which he employs to extract and summarise information from textual documents. This cutting-edge approach, combined with bibliometrics, enables the automated tracking of scientific and technological advancements. His work also includes decision-making under uncertainty, conflict driver analysis, and the use of simulations to forecast workforce skills shortages and support requirements. Additionally, Skelton examines the societal effects of climate change and emerging technologies against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical tensions.
Before joining RAND, Skelton was instrumental in the growth of a risk analytics start-up that originated from the University of Cambridge's Centre for Risk Studies. He has experience investigating systemic risks, including climate-related disasters, solar storms, cyber-attacks, interstate conflicts, financial crises, and pandemics. His expertise encompasses the development of analytical platforms and interactive data visualisation.
Skelton's methodological skills include bibliometrics, systems dynamics, network analysis, Bayesian statistics, economic modelling, satellite imagery analysis, event data analysis, and the strategic application of AI models.
His Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge investigated the origins of greenhouse gas emissions in corporate supply chains. His background in sustainable development and engineering provides him with a robust interdisciplinary foundation.