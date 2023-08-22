Asya Spears is a doctoral candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests include post-secondary education, persistence in STEM, workforce development, and data literacy.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a research associate at Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA), where she developed data visualizations and managed research projects in medication use quality. She also launched and managed PQA’s practicum program for Master of Public Health students interested in health services research. She was previously a summer associate at RAND, analyzing networks of organizations promoting community resilience in Los Angeles County.
She has an M.S. in biostatistics from the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.S. in mathematics from Spelman College.
Honors & Awards
- RAND Medal Award, RAND Corporation
- Predoctoral Fellowship, Ford Foundation