Anagha Alka Tolpadi

Selected Publications
Tolpadi, A., Elliott, M. N., Becker, K., Lehrman, W., Stark, D., & Parast, L., "Exploring Which Patients Use Their Closest Emergency Departments Using Geocoded Data," The Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2023
Tolpadi, A., Elliott, M. N., Waxman, D., Becker, K., Flow-Delwiche, E., Lehrman, W., Stark, D., & Parast, L, "National Travel Distances for Emergency Care," BMC Health Services Research, 22(1), 2022
Leyenaar, J., Tolpadi, A., Parast, L., Esporas, M., Britto, M. T., Gidengil, C., Wilson, K., Bardach, N., Basco, W., Brittan, M., Williams, D. J., Wood, K., Yung, S., Dawley, E., Elliott, A., Manges, K., Plemmons, G., Rice, T., Wiener, B, & Mangione-Smith, "Collaborative to Increase Lethal Means Counseling for Caregivers of Youth with Suicidality," Pediatrics, 150(6), 2022
Chen, P., Tolpadi, A., Elliott, M. N., Hays, R. D., Lehrman, W., Stark, D., & Parast, L., "Gender Differences in Patients' Experience of Care in the Emergency Department," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 37(3), 2022
Parast, L., Tolpadi, A., Teno, J. M., Elliott, M. N., & Price, R. A., "Hospice Care Experiences Among Cancer Patients and Their Caregivers," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 36(4), 2021
Price, R. A., Tolpadi, A., Schlang, D., Bradley, M. A., Parast, L., Teno, J. M., & Elliott, M. N., "Characteristics of Hospices Providing High Quality Care," Journal of Palliative Medicine., 23(12), 2020
Shetty, K., Tolpadi, A., Robbins, M., Taylor, E., Campbell, K., & Damberg, C., "Nursing Home Responses to Performance-based Accountability: Results of a National Survey," Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 68(9), 2020
Sapir, E., Tolpadi, A., McHugh, J., Samuels, S. E., Elalfy, E., Spector, M., Shuman, A. G., Malloy, K. M., Prince, M. E., Bradford, C. R., Worden, F. P., Schipper, M., & Eisbruch, A., "Skin cancer of the head and neck with gross or microscopic perineural involvement: Patterns of failure,," Radiotherapy and Oncology, 120(1), 2016