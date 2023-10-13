Anagha Alka Tolpadi

Senior Statistical Analyst
Santa Monica Office

Education

M.S. in biostatistics, University of Michigan; B.A. in statistical science, Cornell University

Overview

Anagha Tolpadi (she/her) is a senior statistical analyst at the RAND Corporation. She conducts statistical analyses to address research questions in a variety of health policy areas, such as health equity, quality of care, patient satisfaction, and pay-for-performance. She conducts statistical analyses using a variety of statistical methods such as propensity scoring, survey data analysis, survival analysis, mixed and multi-level modeling, and imputation of missing data. She applies survey methodology to design and implement sampling processes and to analyze complex data using analytic techniques such as sampling weights, case-mix adjustment, response rate analyses, and mode effects. She leads sampling and other analytic tasks, interprets quantitative results, and compiles findings for internal and external dissemination. 

Tolpadi is proficient in many statistical softwares, such as SAS, R, Stata, and IVEware. She received her M.S. in biostatistics from the University of Michigan and her B.A. in statistical science from Cornell University. 

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Analysis Related to Medicare Advantage and Part D Contract Star Ratings
  • National Implementation of the Hospice Patient Experience of Care Survey
  • Evaluation of the Value-Based Insurance Design Model
  • Evaluation of the Medicare Care Choices Model
  • Preparation for National Implementation of the Emergency Department Patient Experience of Care Survey

Selected Publications

Tolpadi, A., Elliott, M. N., Becker, K., Lehrman, W., Stark, D., & Parast, L., "Exploring Which Patients Use Their Closest Emergency Departments Using Geocoded Data," The Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2023

Tolpadi, A., Elliott, M. N., Waxman, D., Becker, K., Flow-Delwiche, E., Lehrman, W., Stark, D., & Parast, L, "National Travel Distances for Emergency Care," BMC Health Services Research, 22(1), 2022

Leyenaar, J., Tolpadi, A., Parast, L., Esporas, M., Britto, M. T., Gidengil, C., Wilson, K., Bardach, N., Basco, W., Brittan, M., Williams, D. J., Wood, K., Yung, S., Dawley, E., Elliott, A., Manges, K., Plemmons, G., Rice, T., Wiener, B, & Mangione-Smith, "Collaborative to Increase Lethal Means Counseling for Caregivers of Youth with Suicidality," Pediatrics, 150(6), 2022

Chen, P., Tolpadi, A., Elliott, M. N., Hays, R. D., Lehrman, W., Stark, D., & Parast, L., "Gender Differences in Patients' Experience of Care in the Emergency Department," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 37(3), 2022

Parast, L., Tolpadi, A., Teno, J. M., Elliott, M. N., & Price, R. A., "Hospice Care Experiences Among Cancer Patients and Their Caregivers," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 36(4), 2021

Price, R. A., Tolpadi, A., Schlang, D., Bradley, M. A., Parast, L., Teno, J. M., & Elliott, M. N., "Characteristics of Hospices Providing High Quality Care," Journal of Palliative Medicine., 23(12), 2020

Shetty, K., Tolpadi, A., Robbins, M., Taylor, E., Campbell, K., & Damberg, C., "Nursing Home Responses to Performance-based Accountability: Results of a National Survey," Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 68(9), 2020

Sapir, E., Tolpadi, A., McHugh, J., Samuels, S. E., Elalfy, E., Spector, M., Shuman, A. G., Malloy, K. M., Prince, M. E., Bradford, C. R., Worden, F. P., Schipper, M., & Eisbruch, A., "Skin cancer of the head and neck with gross or microscopic perineural involvement: Patterns of failure,," Radiotherapy and Oncology, 120(1), 2016

