Dec 1, 2022
Andrada Tomoaia-Cotisel is a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. She is a health services researcher specializing in developing and applying mixed methods approaches, including ones involving system dynamics modeling and simulation to explore issues of complexity and impacts across sectors of the health system. She is an expert in capturing interdependencies among factors from qualitative data, developing simulation models, and using infographics and visualizations to communicate understanding. She also has experience in formative qualitative research including designing and carrying out interview data collection and thematic analysis. Her recent work revealed the importance of feedback processes and causal relationships among program facilitators and barriers.
Her current/recent work includes the areas of NICU quality improvement, strategic health workforce modeling, out of hospital cardiac arrest, integration of behavioral health into primary care, and primary care innovation. In these areas, she studies service delivery, implementation and outcomes, as well as the influence of context and resulting variation. She has disseminated findings and recommendations via client reports, peer-reviewed publications, conference presentations and public webinars.
Tomoaia-Cotisel has successfully led/co-led multi-disciplinary and organizationally-embedded research teams and teams across organizations to successfully execute projects, synthesize findings, and disseminate lessons learned in contract and grant work.
She has also undertaken projects with the World Health Organization in disseminating methods for health systems research and results of comparative national primary care studies, as well as in conducting an evaluation of public private partnerships.
Tomoaia-Cotisel received her Ph.D. from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
