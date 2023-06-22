Overview
Abigail Torbatian (she/her) is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Before joining RAND, she was an undergraduate research assistant at Southern Methodist University and an Engaged Learning Fellowship/Summer Research Intensive recipient at Southern Methodist University. She currently works on projects focused on mental health and Health/Drug Policy.
Torbatian received her B.S. in psychology from Southern Methodist University.
Research Focus
Previous PositionsUndergraduate Research Assistant at Southern Methodist University
Honors & Awards
- Hendrick Scholarship Foundation Recipient, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation
- Dallas Jewish Community Foundation Scholarship Recipient, Dallas Jewish Community Foundation
- Psi Chi Lifetime Membership, Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology