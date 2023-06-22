Abigail Torbatian

Research Assistant
Pittsburgh Office

Education

B.S. in psychology (concentration in psychology research methods/statistics), Southern Methodist University

Overview

Abigail Torbatian (she/her) is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Before joining RAND, she was an undergraduate research assistant at Southern Methodist University and an Engaged Learning Fellowship/Summer Research Intensive recipient at Southern Methodist University. She currently works on projects focused on mental health and Health/Drug Policy. 


Torbatian received her B.S. in psychology from Southern Methodist University.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Undergraduate Research Assistant at Southern Methodist University

Honors & Awards

  • Hendrick Scholarship Foundation Recipient, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation
  • Dallas Jewish Community Foundation Scholarship Recipient, Dallas Jewish Community Foundation
  • Psi Chi Lifetime Membership, Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology

Languages

English