Overview
Joe Uchill (he/him) is an M.Phil. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He comes to RAND after nearly a decade as a cybersecurity reporter for outlets including Axios, The Hill and Motherboard. Prior to that, he had a brief stint in an applied math research group, where he wrote several papers on statistical image analysis. Uchill has particular interest in cybersecurity policy, cybercriminal economies and election security, with a great deal of experience covering ransomware policy, homeland security, information operations, cyber insurance, and cyber espionage.