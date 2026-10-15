Olivia Webb is an M.Phil. student at RAND School of Public Policy and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She received an M.A. in experimental psychology with a focus in cognitive and legal psychology from Radford University. She has two years of experience teaching and mentoring students in higher education settings. During her education, Webb studied attitudes toward generative AI and explored how AI could be ethically integrated into education. Moreover, she developed an experiment examining how AI-assisted learning affects students’ memory. As her master’s thesis, she conducted a mediation analysis to examine the relationship between beliefs about memory, confidence judgments, and eyewitness memory. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she examined whether using Zoom to conduct interviews and trial proceedings affected the fairness of online trials. Webb has the unique perspective of being on both sides of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) process. She has submitted multiple proposals from the researcher’s side and worked as an administrative assistant managing Stevenson University’s IRB applications.
She is interested in how rapidly advancing technologies, like artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and Flock Safety cameras, are being integrated into our government. She is particularly interested in how these technologies are being implemented by Homeland Security and the Justice Department. Due to some of her previous work as an instructor, she also enjoys examining the use of artificial intelligence in our education systems.
Education
M.A. in experimental psychology, Radford University