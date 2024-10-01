Harley Williamson (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND Europe working primarily in home affairs and social policy. Her research interests focus on policing, countering violent extremism, prejudice and discrimination, migration, and domestic and family violence. She is a mixed-methods researcher.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, Williamson worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, examining how perceptions of police legitimacy develop over the life course in the Netherlands. She also held another postdoctoral research fellow position at Griffith University in Australia before relocating to Europe, whereby she worked on two projects; one that explored how police relationships with marginalised groups can be improved, and another that sought to develop an early intervention tool to address police officers' mental health and wellbeing.
Williamson holds a Ph.D. in criminology from Griffith University (Australia), a B.A. (Hons I) in criminology, and a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Queensland (Australia).
Education
Ph.D. in criminology, Griffith University; Graduate Certificate in university learning and teaching, Griffith University; Bachelor of Arts (Hons I) in criminology, University of Queensland; Bachelor of Journalism, University of Queensland
Selected Work
- J Drew and H Williamson, "Trauma, Critical Incidents, Organizational and Operational Stressors: The Relationship Between Harms and Psychological Outcomes for Police," Police Quarterly, 2024
- H Williamson and K Murphy, "Perceived deservingness of procedurally (un) just treatment: experimental evidence of minority perceptions of vicarious police-citizen interactions," Psychology, Crime & Law, 2023
- S Meyer, N Helps, J McGowan and H Williamson, "Domestic violence and alcohol and other drug use: Australian pilot intervention findings," Research on Social Work Practice, 34(7), 2024
- H Williamson and K Murphy, "Animus toward Muslims and its association with public support for punitive counter-terrorism policies: did the Christchurch terrorist attack mitigate this association?" Journal of Experimental Criminology, 18, 2022
- K Murphy, H Williamson, E Sargeant and M McCarthy, "Why people comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions: Self-interest or duty?" Australian & New Zealand Journal of Criminology, 53(4), 2020
- L Schaefer and H Williamson, "Probation and parole officers’ compliance with case management tools: Professional discretion and override," International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, 62(14), 2018
- H Williamson, "Pride and prejudice: Exploring how identity processes shape public attitudes towards Australian counter-terrorism measures," Australian & New Zealand Journal of Criminology, 52(4), 2019
- H Williamson, S Fay and T Miles-Johnson, "Fear of terrorism: Media exposure and subjective fear of attack," Global Crime, 20(14), 2019