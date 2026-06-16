Aidan Winn is policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests include security cooperation, assessment, monitoring and evaluation, U.S. arms transfer policy, foreign military sales, U.S. defense industrial base issues, and the roles of allies and partners in strategic competition.
Prior to joining RAND, Winn supported the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Global Partnerships office. Her portfolio included management of the EUCOM security cooperation portfolio, National Defense Strategy (NDS) implementation, the development of strategic priorities for ally and partner capability development, policy oversight of various Title 10, Chapter 16 Security Cooperation authorities, and liaising with the Department of State on security sector assistance.
Prior to RAND, she was a senior defense research analyst with Booz Allen Hamilton, supporting the United States Air Force as a strategist focused on ally and partner engagement and security cooperation.
She was awarded the dissertation fellowship from the U.S. Army Center for Military History. She was an instructor in the security studies program at UMass Lowell and a Truman National Security Fellow.
Winn received her Ph.D. in war studies from King's College, London. She holds a Master's degree in international affairs from Carleton University and a Bachelor's degree in history and philosophy from McMaster University.