Glen Woodbury
Adjunct Staff
He/Him
Expertise
Glen Woodbury is an adjunct member of RAND staff, and a Professor of the Practice Emeritus and the former Director of the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security responsible for leading the Center's strategic commitment to servicing the nation's homeland security and emergency management educational priorities (2007-2023). He served as the Director of the Emergency Management Division for the State of Washington from 1998 through 2004. In this capacity, he directed the state's response to numerous emergencies, disasters, and heightened security threat levels. Mr. Woodbury is a Past President (2002-2003) of the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) and a longtime member of the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM). Woodbury served in the U.S. Army as a communications officer from 1985 until he began his emergency management career in the State of Washington as an operations officer in 1992. Prior to his selection as the agency's director, he managed the state's Emergency Operations Center for two years. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter in East Olympia, WA. Mr. Woodbury was raised in South Orange, NJ; holds a BA in Engineering Sciences from Lafayette College in Easton, PA (1985) and an MA Degree in Security Studies (Homeland Defense and Security) from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA (2004). He was awarded the Naval Postgraduate School's David L. Williams Outstanding Professor Award and the National Emergency Management Association's Lacy Suiter Distinguished Service Award both in 2017. He received the Navy's Superior Civilian Service Award in 2024.
Education
BA in engineering sciences, Lafayette College; MA in security studies (homeland security and defense), Naval Postgraduate School
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Selected Work
- Glen Woodbury, "Measuring Prevention," Homeland Security Affairs Journal, 1, 2005
- Glen Woodbury, "Learning Homeland Security - How One Executive Education Program Engages State and Local Officials," Homeland Security Affairs Journal, 2, 2006
- Glen Woodbury, "Critical Curriculum for Emergency Management Leaders: Three Essential Themes," Journal of Emergency Management, 3(2), 2005