Climate Change and Implications for Disasters in the United States: Examples from the Arctic, Caribbean, Northeast, and Gulf States

About the Program

Climate change is contributing to more frequent and more severe disasters. In this webinar, three climate researchers will talk about climate change and risks for disasters in the United States. They will in particular focus on several regions: the Arctic, the Caribbean, Northeast and the Gulf states. They will discuss how climate effects and hazards are affecting communities in the region, ongoing adaptation activities and achievements in addressing these hazards, and remaining needs and opportunities.

This event is presented by the Disaster Research and Analysis Program (DRAP) of the RAND Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC). HSOAC is a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) that conducts studies and analysis for federal sponsors. The DRAP webinar series was created to increase understanding in how disaster policies can affect the ability of communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

