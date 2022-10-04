South Korea's Policy Options in Asia
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
About the Program
With a new president in Seoul and quickly changing conditions in the region, South Korea faces uncertainty over the roles it might play in Asia. While South Korea has become tied increasingly to South and Southeast Asia through economic and social interactions, there are multiple visions of the country’s place in the region. The alliance with the United States—which is, in turn, undergoing reimagination—informs some of these visions. Navigating this landscape is a challenge for Seoul. This webinar will examine the strategies and policies available to South Korea.
Presenters
CHONG Jia Ian
CHONG Jia Ian is associate professor of political science at National University of Singapore. He is a specialist in China’s foreign policy, East Asian security affairs, the domestic politics of China, and Southeast Asia–China ties. Chong is the author of the award-winning book, External Intervention and the Politics of State Formation–China, Indonesia, Thailand, 1893–1952 (Cambridge, 2012).
Taekyoon KIM
Taekyoon KIM is professor of international development in the Graduate School of International Studies at Seoul National University (SNU). Besides authoring multiple books on international development, peace studies, and international political sociology, he is currently the international relations director of the Institute for Peace and Unification Studies and the director of Asia-Africa Centre at SNU. Kim is an executive director with the Korea International Cooperation Agency, among other official posts related to international development.
Erik MOBRAND
Erik MOBRAND is Korea policy chair and senior political scientist at RAND Corporation. He researches political and social affairs in Korea. He is the author of Top-Down Democracy in South Korea.