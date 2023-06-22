Photo by lucadp/Adobe Stock

About the Symposium

In December 2015, sweeping changes to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure’s discovery-related provisions went into effect with potentially broad implications for how litigants would operate in federal civil cases. The amendments introduced specific changes regarding proportionality in discovery, now requiring discovery to be proportional to the needs of the case and placing renewed emphasis on proportionality factors to be considered by parties and the court. At the time, proponents touted the amendments as potential antidotes for what they asserted was rampant e-discovery abuse and ever-increasing litigation costs, while opponents saw the changes as fundamentally tilting the scales of justice in favor of well-resourced defendants.

Given the importance of these issues to litigation outcomes, and the effectiveness and efficiency of the civil justice system more broadly, the RAND Institute for Civil Justice will bring together leaders in the legal, judicial, academic, and policy communities for a symposium on this topic. Through panelist remarks and participant discussions, the symposium will address questions such as:

How do parties and the courts assess the issue of proportionality?

What have been the practical effects of the 2015 changes?

What options exist for reducing costs without adversely impacting the exchange of information?

What are the pros and cons of protocols used to manage the discovery of electronically stored information (ESI)?

What are the most appropriate ways to validate the quality of a document production that utilizes technology-assisted review (TAR)?

The goals of the event are to describe areas where e-discovery rules and practice are working well, identify those areas that need addressing, and help define a research agenda that will inform the future evolution of e-discovery practice.

Symposium participants will include:

Robert Clifford, Founder and Senior Partner, Clifford Law Offices

The Honorable Joy Flowers Conti, Senior District Judge, United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania

Maura Grossman, Research Professor, School of Computer Science, University of Waterloo; Principal, Maura Grossman Law

The Honorable Iain D. Johnston, District Judge, United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

The Honorable Young B. Kim, Magistrate Judge, United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Megan Jones, Partner, Hausfeld LLP

David Perla, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Burford Capital

Oral Pottinger, Partner, Mayer Brown

John Rosenthal, Partner; Chair, eDiscovery and Information Governance Practice, Winston & Strawn LLP

The Honorable Rukhsanah Singh, Magistrate Judge, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey

And many more.

Program

October 3 Panels

PANEL 1 : Quantifying the Unquantifiable: How do the Parties, Their Counsel, and the Courts Assess Proportionality?

: Quantifying the Unquantifiable: How do the Parties, Their Counsel, and the Courts Assess Proportionality? PANEL 2 : Practical Effects of the 2015 Changes

: Practical Effects of the 2015 Changes PANEL 3 : The Expense of E-Discovery Production: What Are the Options for Reducing Costs and Their Impact on Information Exchange?

: The Expense of E-Discovery Production: What Are the Options for Reducing Costs and Their Impact on Information Exchange? PANEL 4: ESI Protocols: Promise vs. Reality

October 4 Panels

PANEL 1 : TAR Validation: Science or Fiction?

: TAR Validation: Science or Fiction? PANEL 2: Best Practices and Next Steps