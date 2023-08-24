RAND Behavioral Finance Forum 2023

fitpinkcat84/Adobe Stock

Program

The RAND Behavioral Finance Forum is returning to in-person attendance in Washington, D.C. this year. There will be a livestream for virtual attendees.

The Behavioral Finance Forum brings together leaders from academia, government, regulatory agencies, policy analysis, and industry to share the latest research and exchange ideas on how to leverage behavioral principles to promote financial well-being. The goal of the conference is to encourage the incorporation of cutting-edge research into policy and financial products that best serve the public’s interests. Participants come from a range of backgrounds, and presentations should be geared toward providing insights for practitioners and policymakers. See a more in-depth description and past conferences here.

This year, we’ll have three research sessions, covering topics as diverse as applying behavioral science to investment decision architecture, behavioral policy interventions aimed at securing economic well-being in retirement, and tools for building wealth over the lifecycle. Our presenters and discussants come from industry, academia, think tanks, and federal agencies.

Keynote Speaker

Chris Wheat President, JPMorgan Chase Institute Chris Wheat is the president for the JPMorgan Chase Institute. Prior to joining JPMCI, he served as the director of analytics at a financial technology startup, where he led the development of advanced analytics algorithms. He previously was an assistant professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and at the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at Rutgers Business School. As a faculty member, he taught and researched topics in strategy, entrepreneurship, global microfinance, economic sociology, and social network analysis. Wheat earned a B.S.E. in mechanical & aerospace engineering from Princeton University, an M.S. in computer science from Stanford University, an M.A. in sociology from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in organizational behavior from Harvard University.

Agenda November 6 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. Arrival and Coffee 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. Opening Remarks from BeFi Co-Directors and Sponsor 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Research Session on “Investor (Mis?)Behavior” “Who Responds to Performance Benchmarks?” with Jonathan Cook, Securities and Exchange Commission

“Investor Biases: Bridging the Gap from Theory to Reality” with Andy Reed, Vanguard Group

“Toward an Understanding of Registered Index-Linked Annuities: Behavioral Science Contributions to Rulemaking” with Brian Scholl, Securities and Exchange Commission

“The Person Behind the Trade: Relating Personal Characteristics to Round Number Bias” with Adam Bloomfield, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. Break for Lunch 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. Keynote Address and Q&A with Dr. Chris Wheat, President, JPMorgan Chase Institute 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. Break 1:15 – 2:30 p.m. Research Session on “Reframing Retirement” “The Redesigned Social Security Statement’s Short-Term Impacts on Near-Retirees” with Philip Armour, RAND Corporation and Pardee RAND Graduate School

“Sleepwalking into retirement: Prompts cause people to update their preference of when to take retirement” with David Comerford, Stirling Management School, Stirling, Scotland

“Behavioral Science in Life Insurance Application Re-Design” with Caitlyn Parsons, SCOR 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. Research Session on “Wealth Building over the Life-Cycle” “Do parents save more for a daughter or a son? Gender bias, cultural norms and economic incentives” with Maya Haran Rosen, The Wharton School

“Are (Non-Profit) Banks Special? The Economic Effects of Banking with Credit Unions” with Andrés Shahidinejad, Northeastern University

“Does State-mandated Financial Education Affect Financial Well-being?” with Jeremy Burke, University of Southern California 4:00 p.m. Closing Remarks and Close The above agenda is still being finalized and could change.