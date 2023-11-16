Policy Lab: Getting into the Commentary Game
Thursday, November 16, 2023
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
Program
Op-Eds, columns, blog posts, and other types of essays are a great way to leverage personal expertise and engage in issues of public debate. This virtual session will explain the advantages of writing op-eds and deconstruct the distinct structure of policy-focused opinion essays. We’ll also discuss how to pitch ideas and articles to editors.
About RAND Policy Labs
The Policy Lab series is brought to you by RAND's NextGen initiative.