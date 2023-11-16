Policy Lab: Getting into the Commentary Game

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Op-Eds, columns, blog posts, and other types of essays are a great way to leverage personal expertise and engage in issues of public debate. This virtual session will explain the advantages of writing op-eds and deconstruct the distinct structure of policy-focused opinion essays. We’ll also discuss how to pitch ideas and articles to editors.

Robin E. Rauzi Senior Commentary Editor Robin Rauzi (she/her) is a part-time senior commentary editor in the Office of Media Relations at the RAND Corporation. She works with RAND researchers as they conceptualize, write, and submit articles to mainstream news outlets and other external publications.

