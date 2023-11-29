Policy Lab: Supporting Veterans After the Yellow Ribbons Fade

Event Details Date: November 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Online (Zoom Webinar) How to Join: Details on attending will be sent to registered attendees. Register Registration for this event has closed.

Program

The 9/11 attacks and 20 years of war changed the nation and produced a new generation of veterans. How can we make sure the United States continues to honor its commitment to those who served? What policies and programs help veterans navigate the challenges of life after military service?

In this Policy Lab, RAND's Meredith Kleykamp and Steve Dalzell will map the veteran policy landscape and share a framework for understanding veterans’ needs and how to address them.

Presenters

Register for This Program

Please register online to attend. Contact Alexys Bush with questions about the event.

About RAND Policy Labs

The Policy Lab series is brought to you by RAND's NextGen initiative. To stay informed about upcoming Policy Labs, sign up for our mailing list.