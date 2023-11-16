Veterans in Today's Housing Market

Program

Veterans are more likely than nonveterans to own a home, but they are also more likely to experience homelessness at some point in their lives. How can both be true? Housing cost burden—how much household income is spent on housing—can offer insights.

Join the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute and the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness as experts discuss the latest research comparing veterans’ and nonveterans’ housing cost burden and how these patterns can guide interventions to support populations at greatest risk of losing their housing. The discussion will also cover recent trends in housing costs and programs designed to increase veteran home ownership and promote housing stability.

Presenter

Daniel Schwam Daniel Schwam is a quantitative analyst at the RAND Corporation. He works across multiple disciplines at RAND, using data to answer challenging questions on such topics as pharmaceutical drug prices, labor market trends and conditions, natural disasters, and the large-scale rollout of programs to improve social and economic well-being. Prior to joining RAND, he was a research associate at Harvard Business School and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He has an M.A. in economics from New York University.

Moderator

Sarah Hunter Sarah Hunter is a senior behavioral scientist, professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and director of the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness. Over the past decade, she has led numerous studies documenting the impact of supportive housing on service use and associated costs in Los Angeles County and beyond. She has also studied programs that provide rapid rehousing and employment support for populations involved in the justice system. She recently co-led a longitudinal study of veterans experiencing homelessness in West Los Angeles that highlighted barriers to housing stability. A fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, she has a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Panelists

John E. Bell III John E. Bell III is executive director of VA’s Loan Guaranty Service, which manages home loan benefits for veterans. Overseeing a staff of 900, he has worked to ensure the program’s alignment with the fast-paced mortgage industry, as well as its resilience to such crises as the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been instrumental in several improvements to the Loan Guaranty Service’s processes, including automating certificate of eligibility functions and standardizing national workflows. A U.S. Navy veteran, Bell served in leadership roles with nationwide lenders for more than 20 years before joining VA.

Kathryn Monet Kathryn Monet is chief executive officer of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, where she is responsible for the coalition’s strategic policy, technical assistance agenda, and partnerships. She also serves on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Advisory Committee for Homeless Veterans and the U.S. Vets Washington, D.C., Advisory Council, as well as on the boards of the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the National Housing Conference. Monet has more than a decade of experience in the public and nonprofit sectors working to address housing instability and homelessness among veterans, including as a staffer for the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. She has an M.P.A. from Villanova University.

Daniel Pang Daniel Pang is a research analyst in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute. Before joining Urban, he interned in the U.S. Senate and with the ACLU of Missouri. He has a B.A. in economics and a B.A. in political science from Washington University in St. Louis, where he conducted a hedonic price comparison of manufactured and site-built homes in the United States, an approach that considers and assigns values to particular property attributes. His research examined additional factors that contributed to price disparities between these types of homes that are not typically included in analytic models: the social stigma of mobile homes, state-level property titling laws, and residential zoning barriers.

