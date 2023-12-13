China, Taiwan, and the United States: The Coming War?
Photo by Ann Wang/Reuters
Event Details
|
Date:
|
December 13, 2023
|
Time:
|
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|Online (Zoom Webinar)
|
How to Join:
|
Details will be sent to registered attendees.
Register
Please register in advance.
You will receive the webinar link after you register.
About the ProgramTaiwan has been a major flashpoint amid rising U.S.-China tensions. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Timothy Heath and David Ochmanek will discuss the complex politics of the Taiwan Strait, examine how the United States figures into the defense of Taiwan, and break down the possibility of a large-scale Chinese military attack on the island.
Speakers
Register for This Program
Please register online to attend. Contact Alexys Bush with questions about the event.