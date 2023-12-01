Rising Policy Leaders Dialogue

Event Details Date: December 1, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET–3:30 p.m. ET Location: RAND Office, Washington, D.C., and Online How to Join: This is a hybrid event. Details on attending will be sent to registered attendees. Register Registration is now closed.

Program

Are you interested in learning more about how policy experts tackle the world's toughest challenges? Join us at RAND's Washington office—or online—for a discussion with RAND researchers.

The day's programming will include

a brief overview of RAND

a presentation on China's aggressive and systematic targeting of U.S. scientific research—and how the federal government can counter this threat

a presentation on the risks posed by deepfakes and other forms of AI-generated content, including how these tactics might be used during the 2024 general election.

Space for attendees at our Washington office is limited. In-person attendees must register by November 27. Per RAND's security process, all attendees must bring a valid government ID to enter RAND.

Speakers

Cortney Weinbaum Senior Management Scientist Cortney Weinbaum (she/her) is a senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation. She specializes in intelligence and space topics, and she has worked with the Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense to improve policies, practices, and technologies. She has improved analytic and…

Todd C. Helmus Senior Behavioral Scientist Todd Helmus is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. A nationally recognized expert on disinformation and violent extremism, Helmus specializes in the use of data and evidence-based strategies to understand and counter…

Host

Yool Kim Senior Engineer Yool Kim is director of the RAND Washington Office, a senior engineer at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Kim conducts and leads space policy research on topics spanning commercial space, space acquisition, international space cooperation, space…

Register for This Program

Registration is now closed. Contact Alexys Bush with any questions.