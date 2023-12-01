Rising Policy Leaders Dialogue
Event Details
|
Date:
|
December 1, 2023
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. ET–3:30 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|RAND Office, Washington, D.C., and Online
|
How to Join:
|
This is a hybrid event. Details on attending will be sent to registered attendees.
Program
Are you interested in learning more about how policy experts tackle the world's toughest challenges? Join us at RAND's Washington office—or online—for a discussion with RAND researchers.
The day's programming will include
- a brief overview of RAND
- a presentation on China's aggressive and systematic targeting of U.S. scientific research—and how the federal government can counter this threat
- a presentation on the risks posed by deepfakes and other forms of AI-generated content, including how these tactics might be used during the 2024 general election.
Space for attendees at our Washington office is limited. In-person attendees must register by November 27. Per RAND's security process, all attendees must bring a valid government ID to enter RAND.
