Charting Your Course

A Guide to Analyzing State Policy Studies

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

12–2 p.m. EST

Program

This workshop will provide an overview of the myriad of analytic methods available for state policy evaluation studies, including details on key decision points for an analysis that helps identify which methods are most appropriate for different analytic contexts. Designed for applied researchers, topics will include the classic difference-in-differences approach, alternatives including autoregressive models and synthetic control methods, as well as newly introduced difference-in-differences methods that address issues such as staggered policy adoption and heterogenous treatment effects. This workshop is not eligible for CME credit.

Facilitators

  • Beth Ann Griffin, Senior Statistician, RAND Corporation
  • Megan Schuler, Policy Researcher and Applied Statistician, RAND Corporation
  • Elizabeth Stone, Instructor, Department of Psychiatry, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

