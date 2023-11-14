Town Hall Meetings on RAND’s Survey of State Maternal Health Initiatives

Event Details Town Hall #1 Date: Thursday, February 1 Time: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. EST Town Hall #2 Date: Tuesday, February 13 Time: 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. EST Location: Zoom Meeting How to Join: Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees. Register Register in advance for either town hall meeting. Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

Program

With funding from the National Institutes of Health, RAND, a private, not-for-profit research organization, is conducting a survey of state initiatives related to maternal care and health outcomes. This survey will help to understand states’ quality improvement efforts and ultimately provide support to continue and expand efforts to improve maternal care and health.

We recently emailed you an invitation to participate in this survey. Directors and other members of state perinatal and maternal quality collaboratives across the country are invited to the town hall meetings in order to meet with the research team, gain a better understanding of the research project and its objectives, and ask questions regarding the project, survey, and survey participation.

We hope that you will take the opportunity to join a town hall meeting and look forward to seeing you!

Where

The town hall meetings will be conducted remotely via Zoom. Please register to receive connection details.

Please register to attend. Contact Evan Peet with questions about the event.