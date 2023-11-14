2024 RAND and Aerospace Space Rescue Workshop

Photo by Jan Osburg/RAND

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern

Program

On the 21st anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, RAND and the Aerospace Corporation hosted a workshop focused on the in-space rescue of astronauts. Featuring stakeholders from both industry and government, and covering a variety of fields from orbital dynamics to space law and policy, the collaborative workshop sought to develop a long-term vision for space rescue and set forth next steps to making it a reality.

The drive to establish a space rescue capability is motivated by an increase in human space flight activities over the coming decade, which will also increase the risk of potentially lethal mishaps. Standing up a space rescue capability would reduce the amount of risk mitigation that each individual mission has to undertake, would make some riskier missions possible, and ultimately facilitate the expansion of humanity into space. The nation(s) establishing such a capability would not just be able to save lives and accrue related reputational benefits, they will also have a greater opportunity to shape space exploration and utilization for the foreseeable future.

Facilitators

Jan Osburg, Senior Engineer, RAND

Grant Cates, Senior Project Leader, The Aerospace Corporation

Robin Dickey, Space Policy and Strategy Analyst, The Aerospace Corporation

For more information, please contact Jan Osburg at josburg@rand.org or Grant Cates at grant.r.cates@aero.org