Policy Lab: How to Reach Policy Decisionmakers

About

Policy analysts invest substantial time mastering their subject matter and learning the tools and processes to craft evidence-based policy recommendations. But all of this may count for little if they fail to reach and persuade key decisionmakers who can turn recommendations into policy actions.

In this special RAND Policy Lab, two senior RAND researchers, David Ochmanek and Rajeev Ramchand, will discuss

The importance of crafting an outreach and dissemination strategy before conducting research

How to build trust and develop relationships with policy decisionmakers

Effective strategies to ensure that research findings and evidence resonate with decisionmakers.

Speakers

Moderator

