Policy Lab: How to Reach Policy Decisionmakers
Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Policy analysts invest substantial time mastering their subject matter and learning the tools and processes to craft evidence-based policy recommendations. But all of this may count for little if they fail to reach and persuade key decisionmakers who can turn recommendations into policy actions.
In this special RAND Policy Lab, two senior RAND researchers, David Ochmanek and Rajeev Ramchand, will discuss
- The importance of crafting an outreach and dissemination strategy before conducting research
- How to build trust and develop relationships with policy decisionmakers
- Effective strategies to ensure that research findings and evidence resonate with decisionmakers.
