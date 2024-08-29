The Math Equity Equation

Photo by Wavebreak Media/Adobe Stock

Event Details Date: August 29, 2024 Time: 4:00–4:45 p.m. EDT / 1:00–1:45 p.m. PDT How to Join: Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees. Register Register in advance for this event. Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

Program

American K–12 public schools continuously strive to ensure all children have equitable and rigorous learning opportunities in mathematics while also attending to diverse student needs. Join us for a 45-minute discussion of one way many public schools try to meet both of these goals: tracking—or grouping students by perceived achievement level. In theory, tracking may be intended to ensure students are exposed to appropriately challenging content, but in practice it can limit students’ access to advanced mathematics courses in high school, particularly students of color and those coming from high-poverty households.

RAND’s American Mathematics Educator Study asked teachers and principals nationally and in four focal states about their schools’ practices for grouping students in mathematics. This webinar focuses on principals’ reports of their schools’ tracking policies and the data they use to make decisions about how to group students. We will explore the results by national subgroups and in our four focal states of California, Florida, New York, and Texas. Our discussants—who come to us from California and Texas—will speak about district and state efforts to mitigate the negative effects of tracking and improve access to advanced mathematics courses for students who are Black, Hispanic, or low income.

Speaker

Julia H. Kaufman Julia Kaufman is a senior policy researcher who codirects the American Educator Panels. Her research focuses on how states and school systems can support high-quality instruction and student learning, as well as methods for measuring educator perceptions and instruction. She has led studies in a range of areas from the implementation of K–12 state standards and curriculum materials to factors that support adult and child civic literacy, identity, and engagement. She has also worked closely with a number of state departments of education to support their reform efforts through research and analysis, including the Louisiana Department of Education and a Council of Chief State School Officer network aimed at increasing adoption and use of high-quality instructional materials. Kaufman has also led studies to investigate the implementation, outcomes, and costs associated with pipelines for preparing, hiring, and supporting high-quality school leaders and teachers. She holds a Ph.D. in international education from New York University and an M.A. in teaching from the University of Pittsburgh.

Discussants

Ma Bernadette Andres-Salgarino Ma Bernadette Andres-Salgarino is the assistant director for Integrated STEAM at the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the California Mathematics Council president. Her work focuses on co-developing, implementing, monitoring, and sustaining support systems to build teacher leadership capacity through professional learning opportunities anchored on rehumanizing mathematics. She’s a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) and a member of the California Mathematics Curriculum Framework Committee (2013 and 2023). Her classes had been videotaped for NBCT featuring instructional practices that support all learners fostering their math literacy skills. She was awarded the Texas Instruments Foundation Innovations in STEM Teaching Awards in 2012 and East Side Union High School District Teacher of the Year in 2013. Sile Robinson Sile Robinson is the managing director of middle grades initiatives at Commit. Robinson oversees workstreams spanning grades 4 through 12. Her workstreams include both academic supports (student readiness) and holistic student supports (such as discipline reform and innovative programming). Robinson has spent her career in education working across all grade levels and content areas. Before joining Commit, Robinson spent time in educational consulting, supporting districts across Texas with several Texas Education Agency-funded grants, including the Resilient Schools Support Program and the Effective Schools Framework-Focused Support Grant. Prior to her time in consulting, Robinson worked at a national non-profit supporting teacher and leader development.

Register for This Program

Please register online to attend. Contact Aaron Lang with questions about the event.