In its final report to Congress, the bipartisan Commission on the National Defense Strategy describes the most serious threats to U.S. national security since World War II. The Commission—chaired by Congresswoman Jane Harman with vice chairman Ambassador Eric Edelman—cautions that China and Russia's "no-limits" partnership, formed in February 2022 just prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, creates a real risk, if not likelihood, that the United States could soon find itself in a war across multiple theaters—for which it is unprepared and could lose. To match, deter, and prevail in combat with our adversaries, the Commission recommends a U.S. defense strategy that draws on all elements of national power, combining military strength with technological innovation, diplomacy, economic investment, cybersecurity, trade, education, industrial capacity, civic engagement, and international cooperation.

On Thursday, September 26, RAND will host a public event to discuss these and other findings from the Commission's final report and to lay out recommendations that the next presidential administration and national security cabinet should be thinking about as they look ahead to the 2025 National Defense Strategy.

Former Congressman Mac Thornberry will provide keynote remarks. Former Congresswoman Jane Harman, Ambassador Eric Edelman, Andy Hoehn, and David Ochmanek will offer their perspectives on the range of threats to U.S. national security and what the United States should do to regain deterrence and meet the coming challenges.

Congress created the Commission on the National Defense Strategy in the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act as an independent body charged with assessing the 2022 National Defense Strategy. Its members are non-governmental experts in national security. The Commission released its final report on July 29, 2024. RAND contributed analytic and administrative support.

Speakers

Jane Harman Chair, Commission on the National Defense Strategy Jane Harman served nine terms in Congress as the U.S. representative for California's 36th congressional district and was ranking member of the Intelligence Committee after 9/11. After leaving the House in 2011, she was the first woman president and CEO of the Wilson Center until 2021. She has served on numerous government advisory boards (Central Intelligence Agency, Director of National Intelligence, DoD, and State Department) and is a member of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and the NASA and DHS advisory councils. She chairs the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, co-chairs the Board of Freedom House, and is a member of the Aspen Strategy Group, the Munich Security Conference Executive Committee, and the Board of Governors of the National Intelligence University. Harman's book, Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe, was published by St. Martin's Press in 2021.

Eric Edelman Vice Chair, Commission on the National Defense Strategy Ambassador Eric S. Edelman retired as a Career Minister from the U.S. Foreign Service on May 1, 2009. He has been a Practitioner in Residence at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Counselor at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, and a non-resident senior fellow at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. He co-chaired the National Defense Strategy Commission, 2017-2018. Ambassador Edelman served as U.S. Ambassador to Finland and the Republic of Turkey in the Clinton and Bush administrations and was Principal Deputy Assistant to the Vice President for National Security Affairs. From 2005 to 2009, he was the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. In other assignments, he served as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State, special assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and special assistant to Secretary of State George Shultz. He also served in the State Department Operations Center, Prague, Moscow, and Tel Aviv, where he was a member of the U.S. Middle East Delegation to the West Bank/Gaza Autonomy Talks. He has been awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the Presidential Distinguished Service Award, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award, and several Department of State Superior Honor Awards. In January 2011, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur by the French government. He holds a B.A. from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Diplomatic History from Yale.

Mac Thornberry Former Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Since leaving Congress after 26 years, which included service as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Mac Thornberry continues to work at the intersection of technology and national security. He serves various companies and non-profit organizations as a board member and advisor. During his time in Congress, Thornberry led in creating the National Nuclear Security Administration to improve management of the nation's nuclear weapons complex; establishing the Department of Homeland Security (introducing a bill to do so six months before the attacks of 9/11); preparing the military to defend the nation in new domains of warfare such as space and cyber; and improving DOD's innovation and acquisition efforts. In addition to serving on the House Armed Services Committee throughout his time in Congress, Thornberry also served on the House Intelligence Committee for 14 years. He has written widely on defense matters and appeared on all major television channels providing insight on national security-related issues.

Andrew Hoehn RAND Senior Vice President, Research and Analysis Andrew Hoehn is senior vice president for Research and Analysis at the RAND Corporation. He is responsible for all U.S.-based research and analysis, quality assurance, and recruitment and oversight of RAND's 1500 research staff. He previously served as RAND vice president and director of Project AIR FORCE (PAF), where he oversaw research and analyses on strategy, force employment, personnel and training, and resource management. He first joined RAND as director of PAF's Strategy and Doctrine program. Previously, Hoehn was the deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy, where he was responsible for developing and implementing U.S. defense strategy, force planning and assessments, and long-range policy planning. Prior to joining government, Hoehn was associate editor of the Marine Corps Gazette . He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the board of visitors at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs. He earned an M.A. in public and international affairs from the University of Pittsburgh, and a B.A. in political science from Baldwin-Wallace College. He is coauthor of Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats

David A. Ochmanek RAND Senior International/Defense Researcher David Ochmanek is a senior international/defense researcher at RAND. From 2009 until 2014 he was the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Force Development. Prior to joining the Office of the Secretary of Defense, he was a senior defense analyst and director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program for RAND Project AIR FORCE, where he worked from 1985 until 1993, and again from 1995 until 2009. From 1993 until 1995, Ochmanek served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Strategy. Prior to joining RAND, he was a member of the Foreign Service of the United States, serving from 1980 to 1985. From 1973 to 1978, he was an officer in the United States Air Force. Ochmanek holds an M.P.A. in international relations from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and a B.S. in international affairs and political science from the United States Air Force Academy.

