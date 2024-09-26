What Happens to Veterans Who Leave the Military Under Other Than Honorable Conditions?

The way a veteran's service is characterized through the formal military discharge process can significantly impact their life. Most are discharged as “honorable,” which entitles them to veterans benefits and services due to their satisfactory service to the country.

Yet in the past two decades, those leaving service with an “other than honorable” (OTH) designation is rising. These veterans have limited to no access to veterans benefits in the years following their service. Many who receive OTH issuances are from minority groups. Some sustain service-related injuries and are prone to mental health challenges and substance use problems. They are also at increased risk of homelessness and suicide.

A panel of experts will discuss what we know about veterans who leave military service under OTH conditions and offer recommendations to improve the process of discharge characterization. They will discuss what this type of discharge means for veterans and their families, why and in what context veterans leave the military with an OTH discharge, and considerations for policy changes that would expand benefits for certain veterans in this group.

This webinar is part of a series of events organized by the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute to explore pressing policy challenges affecting veterans, their families, and their communities.

Angela Clague Angela Clague is an associate behavioral/social scientist at RAND. Her research interests include workforce talent management and family quality of life. She has conducted research on a range of related issues for military personnel and civilian workers, including recruiting and retention, work-family conflict, diversity, sexual assault and harassment, worker competencies, and workforce transitions. She has also investigated critical issues for families, including challenges for caregivers of minor children and/or adults with disabilities, domestic violence, and domestic labor allocation in different-sex couples. Her methodological expertise is in demography, survey design and analysis, individual interviewing, and focus groups. Clague holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.A. in sociology from Columbia University.

Rajeev Ramchand Rajeev Ramchand (he/him) is codirector of the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute and a senior behavioral scientist at RAND. He studies the prevalence, prevention, and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders in adolescents, service members and veterans, and minority populations. He has conducted many studies on suicide and suicide prevention, including environmental scans of suicide prevention programs, epidemiologic studies on risk factors for suicide, and evaluations of suicide prevention programs, and he has developed tools to help organizations to evaluate their own programs. Ramchand has testified on suicide prevention before the U.S. Senate and California State Senate. Other current areas of research include military and veteran caregivers; associations between firearm availability, storage, and policies and suicide rates; and the impact of disasters on community health. He has Ph.D. in psychiatric epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Jim Craig Jim Craig is a Teaching Professor of Sociology and Veterans Studies and the Chair of the Department of Sociology at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He is currently the President of the Veterans Studies Association and is on the editorial board of the Journal of Veterans Studies. Before his academic career, Craig served for over 24 years in the U.S. Army. He has a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy (West Point, NY), a Master of Military Arts and Sciences (M.M.A.S.) from the Army’s Command and General Staff College, and a Masters in Public Administration (M.P.A.) from Harvard University.

Heather Salazar Heather Salazar is the legislative and government affairs analyst at RAND for veterans policy and the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute. Prior to joining RAND, she worked for the Congressional Research Service, within the Library of Congress, as a veterans policy analyst. Salazar is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Ohio University focusing on post-World War II U.S. military history, modern Latin American, and Caribbean history. She is currently writing her dissertation to complete her degree. She also has an M.A. from Norwich University in military history and a B.A. in history and a B.S. in secondary education, both from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Wishnie Michael Wishnie is the William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law and Counselor to the Dean at Yale Law School, where he directs the Veterans Legal Services Clinic and co-directs the Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic. He and his students represent organizations and individuals in litigation, legislative, regulatory, media, and community education matters. He has authored numerous law review articles and book chapters. In addition to individual VA benefits and record correction matters, Wishnie and his students represent veterans’ organizations in a range of civil rights litigation. A graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School, Wishnie previously taught at NYU School of Law; served as staff attorney at the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project and The Legal Aid Society in Brooklyn; and clerked for Judge H. Lee Sarokin and Justices Harry Blackmun and Stephen Breyer.

Secretary Tony Woods Secretary Tony Woods was appointed by Maryland Governor Moore to serve as secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and Military Families. The department’s mission is to lead veterans, service members, and their families through life’s transitions. Woods is an Army veteran with two deployments to Iraq where he earned a Bronze Star for his service. He continues to serve as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves where he is assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon as an intelligence analyst. In the private sector, he’s worked at Cisco Systems, the Boston Consulting Group, and Capital One. In the public sector, he’s served as a leader and board member of mission-driven nonprofits, philanthropic enterprises, and served as a White House Fellow under President Barack Obama. Woods holds degrees from West Point, Harvard, and the University of Maryland and resides in Prince George’s County, MD.

