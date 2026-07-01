Veterans and Psychedelics

Beau Kilmer (he/him) is the codirector of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center and a senior policy researcher at the nonprofit and nonpartisan RAND Corporation.

His research lies at the intersection of public health and public safety, with special emphasis on substance use, illegal markets, crime control, and public policy. Some of his current projects include assessing the consequences of cannabis legalization (with a special focus on social equity); measuring the effect of 24/7 Sobriety programs on impaired driving, domestic violence, and mortality; analyzing changes in illegal fentanyl markets; and considering the implications of legalizing psychedelics.

Kilmer's publications have appeared in leading journals such as New England Journal of Medicine, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and Science, and his commentaries have been published by CNN, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and other outlets. Two editions of his coauthored book on cannabis legalization were published by Oxford University Press, and his coauthored book on the future of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids was published by RAND.

Kilmer served as a member of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on Public Health Consequences of Changes in the Cannabis Policy Landscape. From 2023–2025, he was vice president of the International Society for the Study of Drug Policy. He received his Ph.D. in public policy from Harvard University, his M.P.P. from UC Berkeley, and his B.A. from Michigan State University.