Report Offers Policy Suggestions For Afghanistan

Seth G. Jones, Middle East Expert

NPR's All Things Considered

February 17, 2009

Middle East expert Seth G. Jones discusses a new report titled Securing Afghanistan for the U.S. Institute of Peace on weaknesses in the Afghan security environment. In this appearance on NPR, he says "success in Afghanistan has historically been a combination of top-down efforts in urban areas and bottom-up efforts in rural areas."

