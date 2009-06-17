Mexican Security in Decline: Implications and Options for the United States

Program

The security situation in Mexico has grown dire. Violence associated with the drug trade is a primary driver. According to one large survey, approximately 70 percent of Mexican citizens do not feel safe in their homes nor in the city in which they live. In 2008, drug-related killings numbered almost 6,300—more than double what was seen the year before. Organized crime, which traffics in drugs, arms, and human beings, also wields significant influence, having infiltrated all levels of Mexico's government and police forces. Organized crime in Mexico has also significantly affected U.S. security as the violence has grown in U.S. border communities. How do these security issues affect the United States? What are the implications for traditional border concerns such as illegal immigration and drug trafficking? What policy options are available to aid the Mexican government in improving security?