The Affordable Care Act: Change Is the Only Constant

Leonard Schaeffer draws on his experience in the public and private sectors to address health care costs and their relationship to federal deficits and debt. In this recording, he explores how the Affordable Care Act is supposed to fix the cost problem and the chances for its success. Finally, he offers his own predictions for health care reform and implementation in the next 10 years.

About the Speaker

Leonard D. Schaeffer is the Judge Robert Maclay Widney chair and professor at the University of Southern California and is a senior adviser to TPG Capital. He is a member of the RAND Health Board of Advisors and a member of the RAND Board of Trustees. Schaeffer was the founding chairman & CEO of WellPoint and served as administrator of the Health Care Financing Administration, responsible for U.S. Medicare and Medicaid programs. He was also the assistant secretary for Management and Budget of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.



Albert P. Williams Lecture on Health Policy

Al Williams (1935–2000) was a distinguished researcher and leader of the RAND Health program. Over a long career, he demonstrated the objectivity, rigor, and dedication to the public good that are central values of RAND. He helped make RAND Health the world's foremost source of research and analysis on how health services are used, delivered, and financed. The Albert P. Williams Memorial Health Lecture Series was established through the generosity of Williams' friends and former colleagues to commemorate his legacy. Today, the Williams Lecture provides a forum for leading voices in health policy to share cutting-edge ideas and insights, giving ongoing life to Williams's commitment to improving health and health care for all of us.

Laureates