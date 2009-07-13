Video: RAND 60th Anniversary Overview
The RAND Corporation is an independent, nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. For 60 years, our work has been expanding the boundaries of human knowledge. With a research staff consisting of some of the worlds preeminent minds, RAND keeps policymakers ahead of the curve on the issues that matter most, such as health care, education, national security, civil justice, the environment, and more. No other institution tackles tough policy problems across so broad a spectrum.
- Learn more about RAND, its mission and history
- Browse RAND's online bookstore
- Support RAND's work to improve public policy
- Stay informed by subscribing to our monthly newsletter, RAND News Bulletin; RSS feeds; flagship magazine (RAND Review), and announcements of new publications by topic
- Learn more about RAND's standards for high-quality research and analysis