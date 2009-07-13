Video: RAND 60th Anniversary Overview

The RAND Corporation is an independent, nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. For 60 years, our work has been expanding the boundaries of human knowledge. With a research staff consisting of some of the worlds preeminent minds, RAND keeps policymakers ahead of the curve on the issues that matter most, such as health care, education, national security, civil justice, the environment, and more. No other institution tackles tough policy problems across so broad a spectrum.