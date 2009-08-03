Video: In the Graveyard of Empires
Interview with RAND Afghanistan expert Seth G. Jones
MSNBC Morning Joe
August 3, 2009
In an interview with MSNBC Morning Joe, RAND Afghanistan expert Seth G. Jones discusses his new book, In the Graveyard of Empires: America's War in Afghanistan, and how the U.S. military will know when to withdraw from Afghanistan.
