Video: Police as an Investment

Greg Ridgeway, Director, RAND Safety and Justice Program; Director, RAND Center on Quality Policing

William J. Bratton, Chief of Police, Los Angeles Police Department (2002–2009)

On October 28, 2009, during his last week in office, Bratton visited RAND's headquarters campus in Santa Monica. He and Ridgeway discussed Bratton's tenure, achievements, and obstacles to success, as well as RAND's impact on policing in Los Angeles.