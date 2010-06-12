Video: Pardee RAND Graduate School Commencement Address

On June 12, 2010, Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave the commencement address, culminating the 40th anniversary celebration of the Pardee RAND Graduate School. During his address, Mullen congratulated the graduates, encouraging them to use their education to lead the changes of the future. A total of 33 doctoral degrees and 30 master's degrees were awarded during the ceremony, which was attended by more than 300 people.