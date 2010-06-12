Video: Pardee RAND Graduate School Commencement Address
On June 12, 2010, Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave the commencement address, culminating the 40th anniversary celebration of the Pardee RAND Graduate School. During his address, Mullen congratulated the graduates, encouraging them to use their education to lead the changes of the future. A total of 33 doctoral degrees and 30 master's degrees were awarded during the ceremony, which was attended by more than 300 people.
About RAND
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND focuses on the issues that matter most such as health, education, national security, international affairs, law and business, the environment, and more. As a nonpartisan organization, RAND operates independent of political and commercial pressures. We serve the public interest by helping lawmakers reach informed decisions on the nation's pressing challenges.