In the Graveyard of Empires: America's War in Afghanistan
A definitive account of the American experience in Afghanistan from the rise of the Taliban to the depths of the insurgency.
May 4, 2011
In a PBS NewsHour interview, Jeffrey Brown speaks with Seth Jones of the RAND Corporation and Celeste Ward Gventer of the University of Texas at Austin about how Osama bin Laden's death might influence the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan.
This multimedia is provided and hosted from a third party server. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.