Video: How Does Bin Laden's Death Change U.S. Equation in Af-Pak Region?

Seth G. Jones, Senior Political Scientist, RAND Corporation

PBS NewsHour

May 4, 2011

In a PBS NewsHour interview, Jeffrey Brown speaks with Seth Jones of the RAND Corporation and Celeste Ward Gventer of the University of Texas at Austin about how Osama bin Laden's death might influence the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan.

