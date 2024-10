Video: Robust Decision Making

Robert J. Lempert

Robert Lempert, Director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition, highlights the Robust Decision Making (RDM) method and presents an example of how RDM allowed a municipal water utility to revise their long term plans while still considering climate change.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on LinkedIn

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Embed

Learn More