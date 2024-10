Alan Kay Demonstrates the RAND Tablet

In this video, Alan Kay shows a brief demonstration of the RAND tablet, a graphical computer input device developed at The RAND Corporation in the 1960s. The RAND tablet featured a 10-inch by 10-inch active tablet area and is believed to be the first such graphic device that is digital and relatively low-cost.