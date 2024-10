RAND Corporation Report Mentioned During Introduction of Military and Veteran Caregiver Bill

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, mentions Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers, a RAND Corporation report that looks into the challenges faced by America's military and veteran caregivers during her speech on the Senate floor.

