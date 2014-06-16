RAND Medal Awards 2014

2013 RAND Annual Report
RAND's 2013 Annual Report offers many examples of ways RAND develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.
Additional footage courtesy the Journal of the American Medical Association
As RAND's highest honor, the Medal Awards recognize inspiring contributions to RAND's mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis, and related key priorities. In this video, 2014 Gold Award recipients discuss their achievements.