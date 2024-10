Charlene Rohr Discusses Immigrants' Role in British Traffic Congestion

December 19, 2014

Charlene Rohr, Director of Choice of Modelling and Valuation at RAND Europe, spoke with Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics after UKIP leader Nigel Farage blamed immigration for adding to congestion on the M4.

