Supreme Leader Speaks Out on Nuke Agreement, but What Does It Mean?

April 9, 2015

The Supreme Leader of Iran said he neither supports nor opposes a nuclear deal, since the details have not yet been nailed down. Judy Woodruff talks to former State Department official Ray Takeyh and Alireza Nader of the RAND Corporation about what Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments mean for the negotiating outlook and whether Iran has a strategic interest in Yemen.

Disclaimer

This multimedia is provided and hosted from a third party server. The RAND Corporation is not responsible for any activities originating with such third party server.