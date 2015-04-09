Supreme Leader Speaks Out on Nuke Agreement, but What Does It Mean?

RAND Experts Q&A on the Iran Nuclear Framework
President Barack Obama hailed last week's framework for an Iranian nuclear accord as a “historic understanding,” and there was celebration in Iran, but many challenges remain.
Apr 6, 2015
The Supreme Leader of Iran said he neither supports nor opposes a nuclear deal, since the details have not yet been nailed down. Judy Woodruff talks to former State Department official Ray Takeyh and Alireza Nader of the RAND Corporation about what Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments mean for the negotiating outlook and whether Iran has a strategic interest in Yemen.
This multimedia is provided and hosted from a third party server. The RAND Corporation is not responsible for any activities originating with such third party server.