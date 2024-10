Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Robert Shiller Speaks at Pardee RAND

On October 13, 2015, Pardee RAND welcomed American Nobel laureate and economist Robert “Bob” Shiller as part of the Charles Wolf, Jr., Endowed Lecture Series. Shiller was awarded the 2013 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, together with Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen of the University of Chicago, for their empirical analysis of asset prices.