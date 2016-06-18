John Lewis, longtime Georgia congressman and a leader in the Civil Rights Movement, presented the keynote speech at the Pardee RAND Graduate School commencement on June 18, 2016. Lewis, who advised graduates that to make progress for humanity sometimes they’ll need to “find a way to get in the way,” recalled growing up in the segregated South and the lessons he learned in fairness, stewardship, and effective public speaking (his first audience: a flock of chickens). He urged graduates to make the world “a little cleaner, a little greener, and a little more peaceful.” Forty-five doctorates and 46 master's degrees in public policy analysis were awarded during the ceremony, which was attended by more than 350 people.

