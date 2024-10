The Impact of the Opioid Crisis on Children

February 8, 2018

In this video provided by C-SPAN, RAND adjunct physician policy researcher Stephen W. Patrick gives testimony at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the impact of the opioid epidemic on children and families.

Patrick answered questions about his experiences with babies, children, and families affected by opioid abuse and made suggestions for improvements on the local, state, and federal levels.

Featured Speaker

Stephen W. Patrick, Adjunct Physician Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation