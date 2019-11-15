Giving in Action
RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich and the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees hosted an evening of appreciation on November 14, 2019. The event, An Evening with RAND, celebrated the impact of philanthropy at RAND. These videos, presented at the event, tell the stories of significant accomplishments RAND has made thanks to the support of individual donors and foundations. The projects described in the videos highlight ways RAND has used contributions and grant funding to help improve people's lives.
Content
-
Giving in Action: Truth Decay
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Health Care
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Gun Policy
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Child Welfare
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Opioids
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Homelessness
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Stabilizing Mosul
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Matching Soldiers with Civilian Jobs
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Pardee RAND Scholarship Support
Nov 15, 2019
-
Giving in Action: Caring for Military Families
Nov 15, 2019