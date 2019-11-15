Giving in Action

RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich and the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees hosted an evening of appreciation on November 14, 2019. The event, An Evening with RAND, celebrated the impact of philanthropy at RAND. These videos, presented at the event, tell the stories of significant accomplishments RAND has made thanks to the support of individual donors and foundations. The projects described in the videos highlight ways RAND has used contributions and grant funding to help improve people's lives.