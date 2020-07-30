Bans on Facial Recognition Are Naive. Hold Law Enforcement Accountable for Its Abuse
Broader police reform may be difficult to achieve. But in the long run, it will be more effective than any specific technology ban.
Jun 17, 2020
Public institutions across the world are interested in the prospect of leveraging algorithms and powerful artificial intelligence tools for decisionmaking purposes. In this remote video conversation, Osonde A. Osoba discusses the use of AI systems in governance processes—from facial recognition technologies in state surveillance applications to risk-predictive tools applied in the criminal justice system. Brandon Baker hosts.