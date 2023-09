RAND Remote Recap: Reflections on 2020

The RAND Office of Development hosted a series of remote events in 2020, connecting supporters with RAND researchers and their research and analysis. This video uses clips from the RAND Remote conversations to highlight RAND’s rapid research response to the COVID-19 crisis and ongoing efforts to counter Truth Decay, strengthen and safeguard communities, rethink and retool institutions, and catalyze a new era of problem solving for a changing world.