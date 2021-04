A New Vision for the Middle East

Add to website or blog <iframe src="https://www.rand.org/multimedia/video/2021/04/13/a-new-vision-for-the-middle-east/_jcr_content/par/multimediavideoplaye_597926641.embed" width="580" height="326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Copy and paste the selected text

Dalia Dassa Kaye and Linda Robinson discuss their study, Reimagining U.S. Strategy in the Middle East, in which fundamental questions such as whether and how the U.S. should engage with the region were explored. They describe the need to move away from the ‘threatism’ mindset and toward thinking more positively about what vision the U.S. is trying to advance in the Middle East.