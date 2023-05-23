Ukraine Is Running Out of Ammo. The West Doesn't Have Enough

This video is hosted by YouTube. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.

Bradley Martin, director of the RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute, is among the experts interviewed in a Semafor documentary about the challenge of supplying Ukraine with ammunition.

As the combatants in Ukraine increasingly deploy traditional artillery to break stalemates on the front lines, Kyiv and Moscow are both facing shortages of ammunition. This episode of Semafor's explainer series The Agenda examines the state of the U.S. defense industry, and attempts to answer why supplying Ukraine with the ammunition it needs has become a daunting task.

