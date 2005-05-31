LRN Chairman and CEO Dov Seidman Joins the RAND Corporation Institute for Civil Justice Board of Overseers

For Release Tuesday

May 31, 2005

The RAND Corporation and LRN, a provider of legal, compliance, ethics management and corporate governance solutions, announced today that Dov L. Seidman, chairman and CEO of LRN, has been appointed to the Board of Overseers of the RAND Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ).

Seidman joins senior corporate officials and general counsels, senior partners of major law firms, consumer and labor organization executives, senior members of the judiciary and leading academic scholars in advising ICJ on research strategies and activities.

“Dov Seidman has personal experience as an attorney, entrepreneur and innovator, corporate executive, and international leader in corporate ethics. He brings a profoundly unique set of perspectives to the challenging issues the ICJ will address in its next 25 years,” said Robert T. Reville, director of the ICJ.

The ICJ Board of Overseers unites leaders in industry, public service and legal practice to provide insight and advice on the development of new research projects, issues of impartiality and autonomy in reporting results, and building support for the Institute and its mission.

“For more than 25 years the RAND Institute for Civil Justice has conducted seminal research that has examined and corrected conventional wisdom concerning the forces that shape civil justice,” Seidman said. “I accept the challenge and honor of membership in a group that is notable for its individual accomplishments, diversity of perspectives and soundness of judgment.”

In addition to Seidman joining the ICJ Board of Overseers, RAND and LRN recently announced a strategic alliance to create the LRN-RAND Center for Corporate Ethics, Law, and Governance, operating under the aegis of the ICJ, to improve public and private policy shaping corporate ethics.

The organizations are actively looking for corporations and individuals committed to shaping policy to the new center's Board of Advisors. More information is available at www.rand.org/well-being/justice-policy/centers/civil-justice.html or http://www.lrn.com/about/rand_center.php.

About the RAND Institute for Civil Justice

The RAND Institute for Civil Justice is an independent research program that facilitates change in the civil justice system by analyzing trends and outcomes, identifying and evaluating policy options, and bringing together representatives of different interests to debate alternative solutions to policy problems.

The ICJ helps make the civil justice system more efficient and equitable by supplying government leaders, private decision makers and the public with the results of objective, empirically based, analytic research.

About LRN

LRN is a leading provider of legal, compliance and ethics management and education and corporate governance solutions. The company creates and distributes vital legal knowledge and provides online legal, compliance and ethics awareness education and corporate governance process management tools and services to leading companies throughout the world, including Boeing, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble and Raytheon. More information is available at www.LRN.com